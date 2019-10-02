Why haven’t all Division I universities established similar programs? Why don’t Division II or III for that matter? Towson immediately attracted 80 student athlete participants. We bet it will expand over time. The responsibility of looking out for the mental health of students doesn’t fall on just one individual. Families need to stay in touch, peers ought to listen to the concerns of roommates, teammates and friends and so on. But how much better if everyone could be their own best friend, their own counselor, their own advocate? Can Towson University become known as the place that fosters a culture where students are willing to acknowledge their pain and seek help? That would be a nice reputation to have. Certainly, it would be a comfort to parents.