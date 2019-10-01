Of course, it would also help for the police and Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby to make people feel that they will be protected if they make that dangerous move to testify against someone. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office has made some strides and greatly expanded its victim and witness services programs with increased funding from the state, but too many witness still feel too vulnerable to step forward. If law enforcement wants citizens to cooperate in investigations and trials, officials have an obligation to make potential witnesses feel safe. Right now, they are not doing a good job of that. Just look at the statistics: Aout one-third of cases in the city are dismissed because of uncooperative witnesses. Many more cases probably go unsolved for the same reason.