Too bad more drivers haven’t had the experience of breaking down on a high-speed road and watching all those cars and trucks zoom past without so much as a tap on the brakes, let alone a change of lanes. It’s frightening to see so many treat driving as they might treat a video game, where a few seconds of saved time count for more than the risk of serious injury or worse. Let the mere possibility of that nightmare scenario be a reminder to drivers to take the potentially lifesaving action of moving over or slowing down for service vehicles stopped along the road.