Finalists for this year’s contest will be invited to participate in a T. Rowe Price Foundation program that meets several times a year and focuses on leadership development and tackling specific challenges. They were: Rev. Heber M. Brown III, senior pastor at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church and founder of the Black Church Food Security Network, which encourages agriculture on church-owned land; Kayenecha Daugherty, executive director of Creative Nomads, which provides children and families in Baltimore opportunities to access to arts, music and culture; Blair Franklin, executive director of the YES Youth Drop-in Center for homeless people ages 14-25, which is run by people who were once homeless themselves; Nneka N’namdi, founder and director of Fight Blight Bmore, which is developing a mobile application to allow community members to document, report and analyze blight; and Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY, which seeks to reduce the fragmentation and duplication of black-led social change organizations in Baltimore.