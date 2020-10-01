Baltimore ballot questions seek to reform city government: Sun recommendations| COMMENTARY

This amendment seeks to establish the position of “city administrator” in Baltimore, akin to the chief operating officer, where the mayor is the chief executive officer. It has caused considerable consternation. Former mayors have condemned the idea as a weakening of the office and abdication of responsibility. Meanwhile, Council President Scott, who’s also the Democratic mayoral nominee, claims it will help streamline operations and bring professionalism to city government. We tend to agree. While we don’t want a weak mayoral system, the city has much to gain from a renewed focus on delivering government services more efficiently and effectively. But there’s nothing stopping the next mayor, be it Mr. Scott or someone else, from creating and filling just such a position; there’s no need to write it into the charter as a requirement. Who knows what bright ideas mayors decades from now will have about proper management? They should be able to carry them out accordingly without having to also fill a city administrator position.