This should not be any surprise to either Secretary Rahn or to Governor Hogan. Every Maryland governor has had to do something to boost transportation revenues that simply don’t grow as fast as the state’s needs. It just comes with the job. Even Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., the one-term Republican for whom Mr. Hogan served as appointments chief, boosted transportation revenue through fee increases. Governors Martin O’Malley and William Donald Schaefer raised the state gas tax as did Gov. Harry Hughes. And while it’s all very well to talk about alternatives like public-private partnerships or trimming waste, it’s difficult to avoid this fundamental problem of needing to invest more in transportation to grow the state’s economy. The gas tax, in particular, has proved insufficient as more fuel efficient vehicles hit the road dampening revenue at the gas pump.