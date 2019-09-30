xml:space="preserve">
Political cartoonist Kevin "KAL" Kallaugher
Political cartoonist Kevin "KAL" Kallaugher (Courtesy of Ben Droz)

The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board would like to congratulate cartoonist Kevin “KAL” Kallaugher, who this weekend won the “Rex Babin Memorial Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning” for his pointed and insightful depictions in The Sun of issues involving the state and Baltimore region.

“KAL is widely known for his powerful national and international cartoons,” J.D. Crowe, last year’s winner and a judge for this year’s contest, said in a statement. “It’s a testament to his talent and journalistic integrity — but no surprise — that he brings the same passion, attention to detail and biting humor to his local work. His 3-cartoon takedown of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and the ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal was especially sharp and hilariously devastating.”

Advertisement

The award, bestowed by the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists, honors Rex Babin, an editorial cartoonist for the Albany Times-Union and The Sacramento Bee who died from cancer in 2012, at the age of 49.

KAL says the Healthy Holly scandal may give Trump a new idea for his big, beautiful wall.
KAL says the Healthy Holly scandal may give Trump a new idea for his big, beautiful wall. (KAL/Baltimore Su)
KAL says Catherine Pugh seems to be borrowing from Donald Trump's playbook.
KAL says Catherine Pugh seems to be borrowing from Donald Trump's playbook. (KAL/Baltimore Sun)
KAL imagines Catherine Pugh's thought process before she decided to resign.
KAL imagines Catherine Pugh's thought process before she decided to resign. (KAL/)
Advertisement
Advertisement