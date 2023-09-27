With medical mistakes on the rise, Maryland needs a long-term plan to boost hospital staffing | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The latest findings on hospital patient safety in Maryland shows an alarming increase in what are termed “events” or, in plain English, medical mistakes that can (although not always) result in a patient’s death or serious disability. For close to two decades, Maryland hospitals have been required to track these errors with an eye toward making them less frequent. In the recent report from the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality, a dangerous multi-year trend continues: The number of adverse events has continued to rise since the COVID-19 outbreak began. They have gone from fewer than 300 annually in 2019 to more than 800 in Fiscal Year 2022 (which ended June 30, 2022).

Why? In theory, there can be any number of culprits from poorly designed procedures to just bad decision-making, but one stands out above the rest: Maryland hospitals have a serious labor shortage.

Advertisement

As the report details, the two fastest growing areas of adverse events, by far, are “pressure injuries” and falls. Pressure injuries refer to skin- and soft-tissue damage, such as ulcers. They often develop in a hospital setting when certain patients (older or sedated or with pre-existing conditions) are immobile. With both falls and pressure injuries, staffing can play a big factor. People fall when there is no one to help them out of bed or perhaps guide them to the bathroom, while pressure injuries worsen when nurses or aides aren’t available to turn and reposition patients on a regular basis. Those two categories represented more than 500 of the 800 events in Maryland. That, medical experts say, is telling.

Last year, the Maryland Hospital Association issued its own report on the state of health care in Maryland finding that about one in four hospital nursing positions is currently unfilled. It is the worst labor shortage in memory, and its authors worried even then that the inability to fill positions for 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses is not sustainable. Efforts to alleviate the shortage by hiring contracted, temporary “travel” nurses at higher pay may be helpful in the short-term, but the resulting compensation inequities are surely unhelpful to the morale of overworked staff. And where are the highest vacancy rates? In the Baltimore-Washington corridor with the resulting hardships on employees likely worsening the exodus.

Advertisement

COVID may no longer be filling hospital beds, as the latest tracking data confirms, but the staffing shortage isn’t going away by itself. There are any number of small fixes the industry and state regulators can pursue from more worker-friendly schedules (instead of 12-hour shifts, for example), placing less administrative burden on nurses, and encouraging more telehealth and outpatient interactions. But much of the energy has to be geared toward recruiting and training the next generation of nurses — including with proper financial incentives. On this, Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott are going to have to take a more active leadership role. And that includes setting hospital rates that allow higher compensation.

This is doubly important in a state where health care is not only essential to residents but vital to the economy. Yet the disrespect continues. When the Maryland Board of Nursing surveyed licensees not long ago, it found a staggering 62% had given thought to leaving their profession. Why? The most common answers were that they felt burned out, unappreciated and overworked. It’s not hard to see where that’s going — to people leaving the job, to more hospital labor shortages and, eventually, to more mistakes that can cost patients dearly.

At the height of pandemic, signs were often posted around hospitals across this state that “heroes” worked inside. Some are still there. But did we mean it or was this just an empty gesture made at the height of our public health fears? The latest patient safety data strongly suggests that no matter the intent, whatever resources and reforms have been provided to date, they’ve proven woefully insufficient.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.