We still contend Maryland’s HBCUs should get at least as much as schools in Mississippi received in a similar case; they were awarded about $500 million in 2002, or $791 million by today’s standards, and that was for just three schools. That makes the settlement offered by the Maryland HBCUs seem like a steal and shows their willingness to give a little. An attorney for the schools acknowledges that the funds won’t fix everything or cover the full cost of a remedy, but that it is a good compromise figure and can provide relief to the schools immediately. In another concession, the HBCUs once proposed transferring specific programs from white institutions to the their campuses, but an attorney said they are now focusing on building up “the program inventory” at the HBCUs instead.