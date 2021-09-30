Baltimore has transportation inequities: So what can be done about them? | COMMENTARY

The study author’s point to the death of the Red Line, the proposed $2.9 billion east-west light rail system that would have served Butterfly communities but was killed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015, as a prime example of these inequities in transportation funding. Since then, the governor has directed more spending toward highways and the District of Columbia suburbs while choosing not to raise revenues to replenish the Transportation Trust Fund, making him the first governor in a generation not to do so. The result? The cupboard is pretty bare. . The six-year Consolidated Transportation Program state officials are now parading across the state may anticipate $16.4 billion in capital spending, but it is all about preserving existing infrastructure, not expanding it. That includes the Maryland Transit Administration, where officials expect to spend money on electric buses and a renovated Eastern Bus Facility, not on a Red Line revival.