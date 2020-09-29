Question 2: Maryland needs more information to embrace sports betting; vote 'no’ | COMMENTARY

Question 2 asks voters if they want to “authorize sports and events betting for the purpose of raising revenue for education,” which sounds OK on its face. We certainly need the money for schools. While the $4 billion-a-year landmark bill overhauling public education in the state — known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s future or, more commonly, “Kirwan” — was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan this year, an override is likely when the legislature convenes in January. And Maryland is already on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in related funding approved last year. Not to mention, many of our kids are going to need extra resources to make up for the myriad shortcomings of virtual learning amid the coronavirus threat.