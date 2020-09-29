Survey of Baltimore police officers uncovers suspicion and distrust | COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents — you know, the folks who pay the salaries for those thousands of officers, the good and the bad — have ample reason to distrust police. Restoring the city’s relationship with those who protect and serve ought to be the highest priority of everyone who has ever worn the uniform. The lack of trust isn’t some trivial public relations problem, it’s a gaping wound. It’s a major reason why Baltimore’s violent crime numbers are as bad as they are now. And the survey could easily produce numbers that actually buttress the union’s case. It’s notable, for example, that the majority of those relative few who filled it out have low expectations of fair investigation of misconduct and believe officers who have gotten in trouble have been disciplined too harshly. Isn’t that what the union believes? Should it not be seeking to reinforce the legitimacy of that view with a more meaningful survey?