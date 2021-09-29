Don’t let politics sabotage Maryland’s much-needed education reforms | COMMENTARY

Enough is enough. The governor can complain all day that Democrats in the State House pushed for education reform without much involvement from him because it’s absolutely true. Mr. Hogan’s intransigence on education spending and his obvious disdain for teachers and their union representatives ensured that lack of participation. But given the blueprint is now law and Maryland K-12 schools need the help more than ever, in no small part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more than disappointing that he can’t seem to get on board. Just ask any parent with a child in schools right now. They aren’t sitting around worrying whether one of seven members of an oversight board that’s supposed to make sure school reforms move forward is from the hinterlands of what is, after all, the eighth smallest state in the country as measured by geographic area. What they want is some assurance that, after all the craziness of remote and socially distanced in-person learning, Maryland public education is headed toward better days.