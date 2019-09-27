No rush to find homes for Baltimore’s Confederate monuments

What’s surprising is that, as The Sun’s Colin Campbell recently detailed, there are still some folks who are in a rush to get the Confederate tributes back in circulation. We would expect as much from those who identify as sons of the South and still see nothing wrong with how they were displayed in the first place, but it’s a little surprising to read that the Maryland Historical Trust might feel they are under a deadline to make the monuments “accessible to the public in an appropriate setting.” Here’s a modest suggestion: Don’t sweat it. Take as much time as you need. This isn’t Pickett’s Charge. Better to have them melted down, as Morgan State’s Lawrence Brown has advocated, if appropriate museum settings aren’t found. But really, they might be the least important problem facing Baltimore right now.