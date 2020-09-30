Baltimore County, Anne Arundel and Howard: Ballot questions | COMMENTARY

Some of the basic parameters of the program are clear. It will be voluntary. Candidates will have to qualify to participate by gaining support from some minimum number of small donors. And once candidates agree to participate, the money will be dispensed as a match. Every donation (and they’ll likely be limited to $250 or less) from a resident of the county will be matched by the public fund (with the smaller the donation, the higher the percentage match up to 100%). The county executive will be obligated to come up with funding for the program in the budget and it can be delayed if some financial emergency should arise. An independent commission will be created to iron out details and make recommendations to the County Council.