Debate night: Why Trump’s taxes matter | COMMENTARY

If Americans can get past the sheer fakery documented by the Times' reporting of Mr. Trump’s tax filings — the financial records strongly suggest his financial acumen is illusory, and his singular gift is for self-promotion and accruing debt — there are also some important tax policy choices to be discussed. If there is one overarching issue that’s been amplified by the events of 2020, it is economic inequity. It’s what links the urban unrest, the spread of COVID-19 (which disproportionately endangers low-income and minority communities), the economic downturn and on and on. Here are the undisputed facts: Over the last half-century, the top-earning 20% of U.S. households have steadily amassed a larger share of the nation’s income to the point where it’s now more than all of the lower four-fifths combined. That’s the worst imbalance of all of the G7 nations and it’s not gone unnoticed: a Pew Research Center survey found 61% of Americans think there’s too great an imbalance. And that was as of one year ago. The pandemic has made matters worse.