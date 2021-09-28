In Salisbury, an investment in police reform and de-escalation | READER COMMENTARY

Yet Salisbury Police don’t really have the option of playing politics with public safety. The city has had to grapple with many of the same issues its urban cousins have dealt with in recent years. Salisbury’s crime rate is relatively high compared to other cities of its size, and about one-quarter of its residents live in poverty, according to U.S. Census figures. And it’s not as if Eastern Shore police departments have been immune from potential examples of police misconduct. The death of 19-year-old Anton Black, who was African American, while in police custody in Greensboro (about 50 miles north of Salisbury) was one of the events that spurred statewide police reforms. More recently, a video recording of a violent arrests of vaping Black teens on boardwalk in Ocean City (about 30 miles east) drew national attention. Approximately 41% of Salisbury residents are African American, and those incidents, as well as those at the national level, such as the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, undoubtedly weigh heavily on their minds.