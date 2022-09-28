Trying to deepen public mistrust of Maryland law enforcement? Mission accomplished with dark-skinned shooting target. | COMMENTARY

Training police and correctional officers is a serious undertaking. Criminal investigation, patrol procedures, knowledge of state laws and firearms training are all part of the intensive curriculum. Apparently, so is racial bias. It was reported this week that a state-owned shooting range in Western Maryland devoted to law enforcement training has been using a cartoonish, dark-skinned figure with an afro hairstyle as a practice target. State authorities are investigating the incident, after an anonymous complaint was made nearly two weeks ago, as well they should. It has caused significant damage to the law enforcement community, to efforts to address racism in policing and to everyone living in Maryland who has a right to expect substantially less stupidity from state employees.

And please spare us any suggestion that fretting over firing range targets is an example of political correctness run amok. This is about training people to use deadly force; it’s a form of conditioning. In the real world, police are often forced to make the choice of whether to shoot or not in a fraction of a second. Now, imagine what happens if, over and over again, they are expected to fire upon someone deliberately drawn to look like a person of color. What is the consequence of that unthinking, repetitive practice? It doesn’t take a psychologist to know that it gradually conditions people to be more comfortable shooting at someone with that particular appearance.

But here’s where everyone’s blood should really boil. Racial bias in policing is not exactly an unknown concept in Maryland or, frankly, most anywhere in the United States in 2022. The consequences of this are profound. Studies show that African American men are disproportionately shot and killed by law enforcement officers. Throw in the killing of African Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and others — a string of police-involved deaths that fueled the Black Lives Matter protests and a broad call for law enforcement reform, including right here in Maryland — and it’s stunning to think nobody but the anonymous complainant questioned what was happening at this facility in Cumberland. That sadly suggests that many people are not, in fact, shocked by such behavior, but instead embrace it or simply ignore it.

Distrust of police in communities of color, including those in Baltimore, is running high. It’s one big reason why the city’s homicide rate is so difficult to bring down. You think African Americans are inclined to cooperate with police when they appear to pose as great a threat as criminals? When they are not held accountable for their actions? When examples like the infamous Gun Trace Task Force are so fresh in the public’s mind? The road to securing credibility, to embracing accountability, to providing transparency is long and hard. A cheap shot like this — a shooting range target of all things — is a quick and easy way to short-circuit whatever progress is being made.

Recently, protesters shut down a town hall where officials with Johns Hopkins University sought to gain public input on the school’s plan to create a campus-based police force to replace its existing security team. Among the complaints was that a police presence poses a threat to people of color. While we generally support thoughtful, lawful policing, we have to acknowledge their point of view is reinforced when examples like this arise. The harm done to public safety — to the future of communities — is substantial.

We would expect Gov. Larry Hogan, if he is as serious about addressing gun violence as he claims, to remove from state employment whomever was responsible for this sabotage of law enforcement credibility. That wouldn’t eliminate all racism from the ranks of law enforcement, of course, but at least it would be a powerful message that this behavior is judged unacceptable and absolutely will not be tolerated in any government position.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.