Question 1: Vote 'for’ constitutional amendment on state budget authority | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s limits on legislative budget authority operated on the premise that it was better to put more of the decision-making in the hands of the head of the executive branch. Who better, or so the thinking went, to decide how agencies should spend their money than the head of government? Over the years, particularly in the last several decades, this division of labor has become muddled. The General Assembly can fence off portions of the budget. It can pass spending mandates that legally require the governor to spend money on certain things. It can create so-called “lockboxes” and dedicated special funds where revenues can only be spent for certain purposes. In other words, what Maryland has now is a complicated and often unwieldy mess. And the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted these workaround entanglements that allow lawmakers to reallocate but ultimately reduce much-needed budgetary flexibility. Want to temporarily spend less on land acquisition so that Maryland families won’t go hungry in the middle of an economic downturn? What should be a simple transfer is constrained by a morass of rules, regulations and laws that must be peeled back like layers of an onion.