Harford needs campaign finance reform, not term limits | COMMENTARY

Simply proposing the idea is one thing. It would have to be approved by the council and then by county voters. Or it could be brought to the ballot next year independently with the signatures of 10,000 registered county voters. The bill is not absolute. A person could serve two terms on the council, for example, and then run to be council president without interruption. Or a two-term councilmember could take one term off and then run again, because the terms would no longer be consecutive. Still, if approved, the limit would start with the 2022-2026 term, so incumbents on the council get a fresh start, or at least that’s what Mr. Glassman envisions.