Biden for president - please | COMMENTARY

No, whatever his faults, Joe Biden still represents a marked improvement over the current officeholder in terms of both human decency and policy position. On immigration: Mr. Biden supports pathways to citizenship, while Mr. Trump is unfailing committed to his border wall. On health care: Mr. Biden will build on the Affordable Care Act, which led to more Americans being insured than ever before, while Mr. Trump has never offered a comprehensive health care plan and badly mishandled COVID-19, exacerbating the public health crisis. On taxes: Mr. Biden plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy to lessen the burden on the everyday American, while Mr. Trump thought it was a good idea to temporarily cut payroll taxes, which really just amounts to a loan workers will eventually have to pay back.