Alternative Fact of the Week: In search of intestinal fortitude in the GOP

Contrast the senator’s reasonable assessment with that of Maryland’s Andy Harris, who claims to have read the memo detailing the phone conversation and sees nothing wrong whatsoever. In fact, when asked point blank on National Public Radio on Wednesday whether anything in the memo concerns him, the congressman’s immediate response was “No, to be honest with you.” Nice choice of words, congressman. Apparently, the whole business about asking for a “favor,” from the Ukrainian leader or wanting him to deal with his lawyer/mouthpiece Rudolph Giuliani (instead of, you know, the State Department) and for Mr. Zelensky to back an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son is a trifle. It goes without saying that Mr. Biden is a leading contender to replace Mr. Trump in 2020. See any problems here?