Third time’s the charm: Baltimore bans plastic shopping bags | COMMENTARY

In choosing to twice postpone the measure, which had been discussed for a decade and a half, Mayor Brandon Scott demonstrated an appropriate sensitivity to the circumstances of city retailers, particularly carryout restaurants, that have struggled financially during the pandemic. The last thing they needed was the added burden of compliance with a restriction some of their competitors in Baltimore County and elsewhere do not face. Yet it was also clear that concerns in the early weeks of the pandemic — that COVID might be passed through reusable bags — proved unsupported by real-life experience. Thus, the question boiled down to when retailers would be in a position to make the transition. Given the experience of other cities that have moved away from single-use plastic bags, including the nearby District of Columbia, Mayor Scott appears to have made the right call. This can be done. And there is some urgency behind it.