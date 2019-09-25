In public education (like most everything else), you get what you pay for

Here’s the question that all of this raises: What if a large percentage of that increased Kirwan spending does actually translate into higher teacher pay? There’s only one word to describe such a circumstance: Good. Oh, no, wait, here’s another: Fantastic. If Maryland is going to demand more from its teachers, then shouldn’t it be willing to pay more for excellence? If the Orioles want an all-star pitcher, they don’t dial up the cheapest guy on Single-A, they go for a world-class talent and expect to pay the salary that goes along with that choice. As much as it may pain Republicans that teachers are represented at the bargaining table (and often align themselves politically with Democrats), higher teacher salaries are intrinsic to higher classroom performance.