Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment: Too important to fail | STAFF COMMENTARY

Last year, Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s. Soon, his plans for the project will be unveiled. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

For longtime Baltimoreans, witnessing the once-proud and bustling Harborplace pavilions regress over their 43 years, from the focal point of downtown to its afterthought, has been a deeply painful experience. Where people once came from far and wide to shop, eat and stroll in what proved to be a masterstroke of urban redevelopment by developer James Rouse, now sits something akin to a boarded-up suburban mall, albeit with a still-spectacular view of the Inner Harbor. Even at its peak, Harborplace wasn’t perfect, of course. The downtown waterfront could have done far more to bring together the city’s diverse groups, but the once-celebrated landmark, representing the city’s identity and its aspirations, surely deserved a less ignominious end than to wind up largely abandoned and in receivership.

In the coming weeks, the new owner — Baltimore native P. David Bramble of MCB Real Estate — and his partners are expected to unveil their plans for remaking Harborplace. They have been meeting with the community and listening to ideas, and they have set a team of architects and designers to the task. Some elements are already known. It will be a mixed use development, not a mall. The pavilions are likely to be torn down. New housing is being discussed. There will be retail, there will be entertainment, and, like Harborplace in its heyday, the waters of the Upper Patapsco will be the main attraction. In short, it will be a public gathering place — one meant to be connected to its neighbors, including Harbor East, the stadiums and the downtown business district.

In a recent meeting with The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Bramble said he sees challenges, but remains bullish on Baltimore and excited about the opportunities ahead. There is one point he made that deserves to be underscored, underlined and understood, and that is simply this: Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is too valuable an asset to continue to neglect. Whatever difficulties await the “re-imagining” of Harborplace, the project must succeed. The stakes are too high to be satisfied with anything less. Want to reduce crime? Reverse population loss? Promote economic development? Improve quality of life? Bring opportunity to marginalized groups? All paths cross near Light and Pratt.

Bramble understands this. He is a proud son of West Baltimore, and some of his biggest local development efforts to date have been in neighborhoods that have received a fraction of the public investment offered around the Inner Harbor. But he knows — and pardon the seafaring analogy — that a successful Harbor floats all boats. Such is the Inner Harbor’s importance. Baltimore has any number of tourist attractions from Fort McHenry to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, but it has only one heart, one focal point. Raise the standards at the center and watch property values near and far — along with income levels and job opportunities — rise in tandem.

There will be much to debate. How much residential? How tall? For what income level? What will the transportation prospects be? How can the view be preserved for all? How can local products and services be showcased? How can Black enterprises be nurtured? And will Baltimoreans buy in to all of it? At its core, the developer intends to create a profitable enterprise — that’s just the nature of private equity development — but he also wants to create something of lasting impact and civic pride.

What does the future hold? Will this be another National Harbor (meh, too costly)? Something like downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter (not waterfront, but it’s got the local charm)? Or maybe New Orleans French Quarter (with less public intoxication)? We look forward to hearing the specifics, debating the pros and cons and holding Bramble to his promises. To use the maritime example one last time, Baltimore is home to some skeptical fish that almost always look for the hidden “hook” before they bite.

