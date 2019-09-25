Baltimore sewage backups: Where is the help?

Of course, it’s possible that many homeowners suffer sewage backups that aren’t eligible for reimbursement. They might, for example, have leaky basements and it’s just runoff from their own property. They might have clogged their own sewer lines by tossing baby wipes or have trees in their backyard growing roots through them. They may even have failed to meet the strict parameters for reimbursement — DPW is supposed to be notified within 24 hours. But many may be like Ms. Jubilee who has gotten all such possibilities addressed by plumbers and only has letters of denial from the city to show for it.