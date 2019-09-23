Revoking California emissions standards hurts most everyone — except oil companies

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he’s revoking California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act to regulate vehicle tailpipe emissions. Many Americans may have given this little thought. Maybe this was just another attempt (like his disparaging comments about homelessness in San Francisco) to “troll” California Democrats and former President Barack Obama, who supported the tougher rules. Perhaps those of us who are cheered by government deregulation figured it was more of the same. But what is really amounts to is this: A disaster in the making. Not just for the environment, not just for climate change but for U.S. car manufacturers, for global competitiveness, for consumer prices — and for most every segment of the population except the oil industry, which will see demand for their product rise.