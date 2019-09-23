BSO back in business is music to our ears

How appropriate, too, that it appears the BSO’s first performance of the season will be Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, a musical standard often nicknamed the Russian composer’s “Fate symphony" for its juxtaposition of hard reality with what he described as “dreams and visions of happiness.” How flawed and perfect. How Baltimore. When Marin Alsop lifts her baton this Friday at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, the audience will no doubt be transported to a different place, but its home city will remain beset from all sides — not just from the usual suspects of concentrated poverty and the legacies of racism, drug addiction and violent crime, but angry fusillades from no less than the sitting president of the United States, who in late July described it as a city where “no human being would want to live." That was an outside bombardment not seen since the glory days of Fort McHenry.