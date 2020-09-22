Baltimore’s trash dilemma not so clear cut | COMMENTARY

Next is the matter of money. Whatever the city does going forward, it’s going to be costly at a time when tax revenues are falling because of that very same pandemic. Recycling is certainly the ideal solution but it’s hard to see it as the cheaper one as it requires greater public education, more pickups, more sorting and likely more enforcement efforts. Would city residents prefer to see the money come out of education? Out of public safety? Out of street repair or housing? Those are the kind of choices city government will face as resources diminish. Again, that doesn’t make the transition away from incinerators unimportant, but it ought to be weighed against other potential sacrifices facing Baltimore residents.