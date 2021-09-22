Tenants facing eviction in Maryland should have legal counsel; federal relief funds could pay for it | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s record with handling COVID-19 pandemic-related federal rent relief is not great. As of late August, the state had distributed just 15% of its total allocation of $401 million. And it’s not just the state Department of Housing and Community Development. The record for many local governments, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is nothing to brag about either. Under these circumstances, using the money so tenants can get a Maryland Legal Services Corp. lawyer would seem an obvious course of action. Maryland law now recognizes that tenants have a right to counsel, but it’s dependent on funding that does not currently exist. So the need is there and the unspent federal assistance is there. Why not link the two things? As one of the candidates observed at the Montgomery County Renters Alliance event, according to the state political news website Maryland Matters, Mr. Hogan can solve this problem with a “stroke of a pen.”