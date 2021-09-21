Temporary visas are subject to abuse: Let’s find a better way to treat guest workers in the seafood industry | COMMENTARY

We have long had some sympathy for the industry’s predicament, in part because it has helped keep watermen and others who handle crabs or crabmeat in business. Studies have suggested one temporary worker translates into 2.5 additional jobs for U.S. citizens. The guest workers are expert at what they do and often earn more than the minimum wage of nearly $12 per hour. Those especially adept at removing lump crab meat from the shell have been known to earn $15 to $20 an hour. And given the challenges of the seafood industry, where high prices at the dock can quickly translate to nearly-unaffordable crab meat in the market (although, thankfully, consumers seem willing to pay $45 per pound for lump crab meat of late), highly productive and reliable workers are a necessity.