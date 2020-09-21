Unheeded history: Why Indigenous Peoples’ Day is overdue | COMMENTARY

And Columbus is just one historic episode deserving a second look. Recently, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission launched what is expected to be a three-year effort to better document public lynchings in the state of African Americans between 1854 and 1933. How much do average Marylanders even know about these brutal, racist killings — an estimated 4,400 of them taking place in Southern states during the decades that followed the Civil War? Black people were terrorized, tortured and murdered, often because of some perceived slight toward a white person and in front of large groups of cheering spectators. Maryland’s last known lynching in 1933, for example, took place in Princess Anne after 23-year-old George Armwood was accused of assaulting a white woman. He was dragged out of the jail, beaten, stabbed and hanged, his body tied to a courthouse telephone poll and burned. None of the perpetrators was ever convicted of a crime.