Baltimore deserving of a Ravens-like comeback | COMMENTARY

So let’s make a list. To win, you need talent and courage. And it doesn’t hurt to have thousands of people rooting for you, who care deeply about your success and are yelling about it at the top of their lungs. And speaking of fans, did you notice how happy and raucous the Ravens ticket holders turned out to be? This was the first fully-attended home game since the COVID-19 pandemic crushed such events. They were not deterred by the ongoing threat of the delta variant, nor by fear of crime in Baltimore — not even after dark. They cheered. They danced. They screamed (and booed) appropriately. They sang. And they were ultimately rewarded for their faith in the home team.