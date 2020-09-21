Donald Trump versus science: A profile in discouragement | COMMENTARY

As if to underscore the point, even as the magazine hit the newsstands, President Trump was getting into a rather bizarre back-and-forth with CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, who had dared to tell a Senate panel last Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine would not be widely available until next year and that masks are a more effective way of preventing the disease. Mr. Trump later suggested Dr. Redfield was “confused” or had misunderstood the question. Dr. Redfield went on Twitter to acknowledge his support of vaccines but reiterate his view that masks and related practices of social distancing and personal hygiene still represent the nation’s best line of defense. The problem, of course, was not the CDC director’s information, it was his failure to conform to the president’s reelection-minded narrative that salvation is just around the corner. It was hardly the first time the president had attacked a science advisor for candor. Meanwhile, the top spokesman for Mr. Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services took a leave of absence after bizarrely claiming routine CDC data amounted to “hit pieces” on the administration and accusing government scientists of engaging in “sedition.” And then there’s the former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and member of the White House coronavirus task force who says she found it “terrifying” that Mr. Trump demonstrated far greater interest in getting reelected than protecting Americans from the virus. And all that was just last week.