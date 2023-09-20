Can Md. public transportation give you a lift? Now is a good time to find out: It’s free this weekend | STAFF COMMENTARY

For about half of Americans, public transit is not a viable option as they simply don’t live close to a bus route, light rail, subway or commuter rail line. But to many who could make that choice but do not — including quite a few in the Baltimore area — it’s perceived as a hassle, a too-slow, too-crowded, too-unpleasant alternative to jumping into your vehicle and driving to your destination. Yet this current car-centric life isn’t sustainable, at least not in the long run. From congested roads that are costly to maintain to transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions (the single biggest contributor to climate change), the benefits of getting out of our personal vehicles and more into walking, biking and transit are strikingly clear. Think transit exists only to serve the disadvantaged? You haven’t been to big, prosperous cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona or Brussels, where cars are getting the low priority treatment. Yet a lot of Americans remain reluctant to leave their gas-guzzling SUVs at home. They may have little personal experience with transit and uncertain of even how to use it.

Now, as it happens, offers a fine moment to dip a toe in the water.

On Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24, the Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on all its systems including MARC commuter trains, where Penn Line fares can run as high as $13 per person. The MTA has done one-day recognitions of World Car Free Day (which is Friday) before, but never such a three-day extravaganza. The point is to promote a sustainable lifestyle. It’s also smart marketing, and the timing is exceptionally good. This weekend marks the return of Artscape, a Ravens home game against the Indianapolis Colts (who once hailed from these parts as older folks can attest), the pre-Broadway opening of “The Wiz” revival at the Hippodrome Theatre and a Friday Jonas Brothers concert at CFG Bank Arena. So expect traffic. Indeed, the prospect of throngs at Artscape caused the cancellation of Hampdenfest. What better moment to leave the driving to others?

Still, Baltimore’s transit neophytes could probably use some tips. Here are a few: Foremost, keep expectations reasonable. This is not going to be a trip to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport where the new restrooms are so glistening they get a write-up in the local newspaper. The MTA has been under budget restraints and even the once top-shelf systems like the subway and light rail have seen better days. Still, a trip to Artscape by subway (now officially called Metro SubwayLink (argh) with an exit at State Center is an excellent choice as it’s fast and parking at stations is free. Light rail (Baltimore Light RailLink) exiting right at the heart of Artscape at the Mount Royal/MICA station is convenient, too. Others headed to downtown events may want to consider the 51 bus line from Towson Town Center down Maryland Avenue and returning on Charles Street, but be prepared for potential delays because of street closures. These three provide some of the best and most reliable (assuming light rail’s overhead catenary isn’t hit by a storm) service MTA provides.

We don’t know that a free weekend will suddenly convince people to abandon their vehicles, but it might just break down some barriers. There was a time when Baltimoreans, rich and poor, Black and white, first families and new arrivals had shared experiences — if not on transit systems then at least in the public square or in retail centers. This is less true today, particularly post-COVID, which caused a major drop in local transit ridership from which the MTA still has not fully recovered. Meanwhile, we sense a rise in classism over the years, in affluent suburbanites actively opposing money spent on buses and trains because they might — egad — bring city residents to their neighborhoods. Perhaps riding on a bus won’t change that view much, but maybe it will help a little. And we can begin to recognize how much car-dependence has harmed the culture, let alone civic planning.

Try it. You might like it. At least some of the new systems — The Towson Loop, for example, or the Charm City Circulator — have won over fans in recent years. Leave the driving to others, to paraphrase the Greyhound slogan of the 1950s. It’s still the easiest way to avoid paying high prices for a new car, for gasoline, for insurance and repairs. Even on days when the MTA isn’t picking up the tab.

