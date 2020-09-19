To Republican senators unsure about a quick Supreme Court vote, we urge dissent in Ginsburg’s honor | COMMENTARY

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, she became just the second woman ever to join the high court, having risen to the position after a long career advocating for gender equality and women’s rights. She attended both Harvard and Columbia law schools at a time when few women were admitted, graduating from the latter at the top of her class in 1959. Thirteen years later, she was hired as the first female tenured faculty member at Columbia, where she would spend the next eight years teaching courses on sexual discrimination and the law. Throughout the 1970s, she also served as a volunteer attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, directing the work of its Women’s Rights Project, which she helped found, and successfully arguing multiple cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, establishing the framework to prevent gender discrimination in America. Her victories secured her appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by President Jimmy Carter in 1980, and later her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton.