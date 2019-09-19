Alternative Fact of the Week: Corey Lewandowski unexpectedly tells the truth about his lies

So if we go back to the lie-and-be-fired standard, President Trump would have been impeached on Week One. By The Washington Post’s latest tally, he’s about 12,000 firings into his term. That’s about a dozen firings a day, or a season of “The Apprentice” every two days. All of which raises the more essential question: What’s the corresponding Democratic standard for false or misleading statements to the public? Clearly, it’s not a zero tolerance strategy given that the glacial pace of impeachment talks. Mind you, the media isn’t exactly shocked that anyone in Washington fudges the truth. But how rewarding when the truth unexpectedly leaks out from ethical swamp creatures like Mr. Lewandowski (a former CNN commentator, by the way, so there’s a whole additional level bordering on pathological in his career choices). He may be an unlikely truth-teller, but for at least one moment this week, he was a darn credible one.