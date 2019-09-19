Temporary AC units deserve a failing grade for cost-effectiveness in Baltimore County

Yet school systems have found ways to cope and have done so for decades. In these typically older schools, hot classrooms sometimes mean they have to close or at least close early. Last Thursday, Baltimore County experienced one such day, its first for the year. There probably will be more. Last year, the schools with no air conditioning were closed a total of three days; the year before there were zero hot weather closing days. For the purposes of analyzing the wisdom of this expenditure, let’s assume there are five every year. But let’s also assume Baltimore County will continue down the road of replacing older schools like Berkshire and Colgate elementary schools with ones that have permanent AC in the near future, potentially making the IAC’s actions irrelevant. Ultimately, we’re really talking about spending $7.8 million and $8.715 million for temporary AC at Dulaney and Lansdowne high schools (when one includes the 44 percent county match). Those two schools are scheduled for replacement, too, but it might be as many as 10 years away.