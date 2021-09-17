COVID-19 testing in schools keeps kids in class and prevents mass spread; why won’t Md. school districts commit? | COMMENTARY

That last one is key: The fewer cases you have, the fewer people who are out on quarantine. Some complain that any positive leads to a quarantine for close contacts of that person, but that’s hardly a good reason to go with the “I’d rather not know” strategy. Those cautionary quarantines are far shorter than time spent out because of actual illness, and just because you don’t have a testing program, it doesn’t mean you won’t have staff and students isolating. As of Tuesday, Howard County had 952 students and 29 staff members in quarantine because of self-reported cases or close contacts with positive people.