Choptank needs to get rid of its derogatory dress code immediately

Atlas has a different dress code at some of its other more posh restaurants — including Tagliata, Ouzo Bay and the Bygone at the top of the Four Seasons hotel. No shorts allowed. Gentlemen may not wear hats of any kind. No flip flops. Ladies may not wear baseball caps or beanies. No active wear, gym clothes, sweatpants or hooded sweatshirts. No construction-type boots or hunting apparel. No clothing with vulgar language. No excessively ripped clothing. No jerseys or sleeveless shirts for men. We get they might not want someone showing up after a workout at one of their fine dining establishments, and given the atmosphere at those restaurants, we doubt many people would try even if they didn’t spell it out. But when it comes to The Choptank, we are talking about a crab house with live music and games on the patio.