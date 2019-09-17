Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward squeegee boys

City officials say they have been quietly rolling out such a plan since mid July to connect the squeegee kids with resources. We are not sure why their actions were clandestine, but we are pleased to see something in the works. Not only does the plan address the safety of the squeegee kids (because dodging in and out of cars is not safe for anyone), but it looks at the employment potential of these teenagers as well. We ascertain that one of the attractive points of hustling on the street is that they control their hours. A couple of hours of work and they can buy their family dinner for the night. Who knows what is going on in the homes of these teenagers that makes it hard for them to hold a regular job.