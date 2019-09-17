Dwindling supply of Maryland oysters requires stronger response

Just last week, the state agency unveiled plans for a 30 percent reduction in the oyster catch this season. The rules could have been stricter still (we have argued for an outright moratorium) but at least it was a reasonable approach. The revised regulations released just days later, however, are a different story. DNR claims they will reduce the harvest by 26%, but the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s fishery scientist has concluded — using the DNR’s own statistics — that the impact will be marginal, perhaps a few percentage points. This status quo approach ought to be regarded as unacceptable given that oyster stocks have suffered a 50% decline since 1999. Rainy weather last year and this past summer has been a disaster for both oyster reproduction and growth as salinity levels have dropped in the bay and its tributaries.