Two years after Jordan McNair’s death, Maryland is back to putting football above student health | COMMENTARY

It is also hard to dismiss the role of political pressure. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was quick to tweet congratulations to the schools and take some credit for the move. “It is my great honor to have helped!!!” Mr. Trump tweeted along with wishes for a “FANTASTIC SEASON.” Officials deny that the president had anything to do with the reversal, but one has to wonder how the outlook on COVID-19 could seem so discouraging on Aug. 11, when the season was canceled, but so hopeful on Sept. 16, when it was restored. These same universities are conducting most classes online, and those cases where students are back on campus have seen a surge in positive test results as young men and women inevitably mingle. The New York Times reports there are 8,500 positive tests at Big Ten universities.