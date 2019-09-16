How to reduce the influence of big donors on city government

In Baltimore, council members will likely debate the details of how this will work. How many small donations do candidates need to qualify for matching funds? What should be the limits for mayor, for comptroller, for council? The pending Fair Election Fund legislation introduced by Councilman Kristerfer Burnett may yet be tweaked by the judiciary committee and the full council, and that’s fine. But the more difficult concern is this: How should Baltimore pay for those matching funds? The bill being debated this week doesn’t actually address that challenge, nor should it. That’s for a later date (and a companion bill). But it remains the most difficult issue associated with campaign finance reform, particularly in a city that has so many pressing financial needs such as crime prevention, affordable housing, upgrading schools and addressing deteriorating public infrastructure.