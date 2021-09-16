Sign of the times: When honoring a Baltimore homicide victim can mean glorifying a drug trafficker | COMMENTARY

At first blush, the street sign decision seems a straightforward call. Like too many Baltimore neighborhoods, Pigtown is battling drug dealing and other crime, so it was more than a little bit disturbing for the city transportation department to erect a sign memorializing Anthony “Mo$” Covington on the block where he was shot in the back and killed in March of last year. The late Mr. Covington was hardly unknown to law enforcement. He was arrested as a suspect in armed robberies in 2013, though the case was never prosecuted, and in 2014, he was caught with 15 baggies of crack cocaine, enough for a distribution charge. In 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring from which police confiscated heroin, cocaine and guns. We don’t know why he was killed (three others were also injured in the shooting), but it’s probably not a stretch to assume it was a product of the same culture of drug trafficking and gun violence in which he was imprisoned as a participant.