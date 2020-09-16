When white privilege collides with squeegee kids | COMMENTARY

It’s true his daughter and her boyfriend say they had a negative encounter in downtown Baltimore. They were apparently stopped at an intersection on Sunday when they were approached by a “kid” who sought to clean their car’s windshield. It did not go well, they say. And we know this because the Baltimore Police Department has released body camera footage that shows a distraught young woman and her boyfriend describing the incident. Her boyfriend said he had gotten out of the car and was surrounded by three people; he told them he had a knife, and claimed that one of the kids also had a knife. There was no physical altercation, but kids later started throwing coins or rocks at the car, according to the couple, which resulted in a broken side mirror, and made threats about the boyfriend to another driver on the road who intervened. No one mentions race, but given the other details in this sad scenario, it’s clear to us the kids are Black.