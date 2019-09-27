Legislation loopholes leave Maryland witnesses vulnerable

Under the federal rule, the hearsay exception can be made in any kind of case, while Maryland’s law limits it to trials dealing with crimes of violence or drug crimes. Over the years, amendments have been added to beef up the bill, but not by nearly enough. The hearsay clause now covers child abuse in the first degree, or that results in death or severe injury. Child abuse in the second degree is not covered, and the same is true for assault in the second degree. Advocates of domestic abuse violence cases contend this doesn’t provide the protection many clients need to safely stand up against abusive partners. Human trafficking is also not included, though victims are often threatened by traffickers.