Rainy Day Fund: Dip in now or when the fiscal storm grows worse? | COMMENTARY

Still, that’s almost beside the point. Baltimore has had a hiring and spending freeze in place since mid-March and 48 city workers were laid off this summer so it’s not as if the threat was ignored. The bigger question in the context of a roughly $2.9 billion operating budget is what’s coming ahead. Unfortunately, there is no $2.2 trillion CARES Act riding to the rescue out of D.C. Congress can’t seem to get its act together over coronavirus relief. And that means for local government, the worst is probably yet to come. While the federal government can always borrow its way out of fiscal trouble, Baltimore does not have that option and Gov. Larry Hogan and the state Board of Public Works will soon face their own budget woes. And so the Board of Estimates is now faced with a quandary: Take the relatively easy path of transferring rainy day money or force city government to follow the much, much harder route of making potentially painful budget reductions?