Md. Chamber of Commerce, the latest unlikely foe of an erratic congressman | COMMENTARY

Now, had Mr. Harris inquired about why he thought he had received no invitation to “Congressional Roundup 2021,” he might have found out — as we did within a matter of minutes by asking around — that there had been an apparent mix-up and that he certainly was invited to the Sept. 22nd event, which, like last year’s meeting he attended, will be conducted virtually. And why would he not be invited? This is not a clandestine meeting of the Skull and Bones. Delegation members are, one by one, given time to comment on pending legislation in Congress that might be of interest to the Chamber’s 5,500 members. Last year’s event drew about 150 people. We’re guessing there was some yawning and boredom involved.