School air conditioning: It’s not the heat, it’s the lack of humility | COMMENTARY

But that would also be the narrow and somewhat misleading view. One might also note that city schools have, in fact, never been better positioned to deal with a heat wave as they are today. Had the same weather struck just three years ago, at least 75 city schools would be sending kids home early. And the same might be said of some other jurisdictions, such as Baltimore County, where not every school is fully equipped with central air conditioning, but more than ever are today. There are any number of reasons for this circumstance, not the least of which is a plethora of older buildings. It’s always been a different story in more affluent and faster-growing suburbs, where the installation of air conditioning in new buildings is a given.